GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officer Zachary Helbig from the Fort Lupton Police Department had been charged with manslaughter for shooting an unarmed man in January.

The Weld County Statutory Grand Jury issued an indictment against Officer Helbig on Thursday.

Helbig shot Shawn Billinger on Jan. 16, during a call for a disturbance. According to the indictment, after Officer Helbig chased Billinger on foot, Billinger rapidly walked toward Officer Helbig yelling “kill me.” Bellinger had nothing in his hands.

Officer Helbig fired one shot at Billinger, striking him in the chest. Billinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helbig is charged with one count of manslaugther, a Class 4 Felony.

A judge has set bond at $50,000.