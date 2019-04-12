  • CBS4On Air

Department of Veterans Affairs, Mike Blea

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to a year in prison for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs out of nearly $1.3 million by pretending to be blind. Mike Blea, of Northglenn, was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay the VA $1,273,180 in restitution.

Investigators say Blea is a Vietnam veteran who started getting VA disability payments in 1969 for visual impairment. He did have a minor problem with his eyesight but started to exaggerate how bad it was.

Blea had eye exams outside of the VA system that showed his vision was correctible to 20/30 in one eye and 20/40 in another. He also had a driver’s license and drove regularly.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said after the sentence that “justice may be blind, but Mr. Blea isn’t.”

