



— After the attack and sexual assault of a woman in her own home, residents in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood have come up with a plan to stay safe. Denver police are asking for help finding a man with an active warrant for sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

Police say if you see 34-year-old Jerome Lekendrick Lucas, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Investigators said Lucas broke into a woman’s home in the middle of the day on Sunday, March 24, sexually assaulted her and stole her car. Police would only say it happened near Mississippi Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

Blythe Dechenne, a neighbor of the victim, was leading an effort with police to teach women ways to protect themselves.

It included security measures like adding more outdoor lighting, arming themselves with mace, and taking a variety of other precautions.

She urged residents to make sure that no one sneaks into their homes when they step out.

“If you do take your trash out, (cut out pause), go through your front door, lock your front door, (cut out pause) so no one can gain access,” Dechenne told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Investigators said Lucas has a lengthy criminal history.

“Please note he may have changed his appearance since the photo was taken,” investigators stated.

Investigators shared photos of Lucas with multiple different hair styles and amounts of facial hair.

However, Lucas has distinctive tattoos on his neck and face. He also has extensive tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

Police asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers right away.

“He is a danger to the public and we need to get him off the streets and that’s what we need your help to do.”

Dechenne said that since the attack, area residents have increased their vigilance.

“Better to be vigilant than terrified,” she said.

Denver police and Denver Metro Crime Stoppers are raising the reward for tips that help locate Lucas to $5,000.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line at (720) 913-7867. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $5,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.