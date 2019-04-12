GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden have a violent offender teenager in custody once again after he escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. Devon Brock, 15, escaped from custody on Thursday morning and was located in Littleton.

Brock was taken to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles location at 16950 W. Colfax Ave. to get a state ID and Social Security information in preparation of his transition to a step-down facility set for July.

He was taken out of the youth services facility at 8:33 a.m. and his escape was reported at 10:17 a.m. from the DMV location near 6th and Colfax. With the help of Littleton police, Brock was taken into custody.