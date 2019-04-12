Filed Under:Devon Brock, Golden Police, Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden have a violent offender teenager in custody once again after he escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. Devon Brock, 15, escaped from custody on Thursday morning and was located in Littleton.

Brock was taken to the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles location at 16950 W. Colfax Ave. to get a state ID and Social Security information in preparation of his transition to a step-down facility set for July.

Devon Brock (credit: Golden Police)

He was taken out of the youth services facility at 8:33 a.m. and his escape was reported at 10:17 a.m. from the DMV location near 6th and Colfax. With the help of Littleton police, Brock was taken into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s