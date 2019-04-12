DENVER (CBS4) – After officially receiving 2.5 inches of snow in Denver on Wednesday and Thursday this week, some neighborhoods in the metro area will see up to 1 inch of snow starting late Friday.

Snow will start in the mountains during the day on Friday followed by a chance for rain and/or snow showers around the Denver metro area Friday evening. Then as temperatures become colder Friday night, light snow showers are possible at any time along the Front Range.

This latest storm will take a southerly track across the region which will keep most of the moisture associated with the storm in Arizona and New Mexico. That will limit snowfall around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins to just an inch or less. Meanwhile locations south of Castle Rock will see higher amounts with 2-4 inches around the Colorado Springs area.

In addition of the chance for spring snow, it will stay unusually chilly again for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures stuck in the lower 40s along the urban corridor. Warmer weather will finally return for Sunday and Monday.