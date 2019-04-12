



– The Denver coroner says the victim has been identified in Thursday’s deadly shooting in the 100 block of South Yuma Street , near West Cedar Avenue.The victim is Bryan DeHerrera, 16.

The shootng happened about 9:20 a.m. Thursday near West Bar Val Wood Park, which is several blocks northwest of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

DeHerrera was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.

There is no information about a suspect available at this time. If you have any information, please call police at 720-913-7867.