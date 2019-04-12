Filed Under:Bryan DeHerrera, Denver Police, South Yuma Street


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver coroner says the victim has been identified in Thursday’s deadly shooting in the 100 block of South Yuma Street, near West Cedar Avenue.
The victim is Bryan DeHerrera, 16.

The shootng happened about 9:20 a.m. Thursday near West Bar Val Wood Park, which is several blocks northwest of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

DeHerrera was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.

(credit: CBS)

There is no information about a suspect available at this time. If you have any information, please call police at 720-913-7867.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s