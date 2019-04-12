Filed Under:Animal Control, Broomfield News, Foxes


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Five tiny fox kits found in the window well of a house in Broomfield are back where they belong — thanks to a responsible homeowner and animal control officers.

(credit: Broomfield Animal Services)

“Animal Control Officers Voltin and Nuss helped rescue some baby foxes from a window well in Broomfield this week,” officials said on Facebook.

(credit: Broomfield Animal Services)

The homeowner found the kits outside their home near 13th Avenue and Nickle Court and called Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for advice.

Officials said to put the kits in a box and leave them on the property. Animal control officers used nets to move the kits into a cardboard box.

(credit: Broomfield Animal Services)

The homeowner said they left the kits in the box overnight and at some point, their mother or father came back and took them away.

Wildlife officials say it’s an important reminder to never handle wildlife — call the experts. They are also reminding residents to make sure their pets are vaccinated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s