



— Five tiny fox kits found in the window well of a house in Broomfield are back where they belong — thanks to a responsible homeowner and animal control officers.

“Animal Control Officers Voltin and Nuss helped rescue some baby foxes from a window well in Broomfield this week,” officials said on Facebook.

The homeowner found the kits outside their home near 13th Avenue and Nickle Court and called Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for advice.

Officials said to put the kits in a box and leave them on the property. Animal control officers used nets to move the kits into a cardboard box.

The homeowner said they left the kits in the box overnight and at some point, their mother or father came back and took them away.

Wildlife officials say it’s an important reminder to never handle wildlife — call the experts. They are also reminding residents to make sure their pets are vaccinated.