



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a controversial gun control measure into law on Friday. The Red Flag law will allow authorities to take guns from people determined to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Relatives or officers would have to petition a court to have the guns removed, which could be extended for up to 364 days.

The gun owner would then have to prove he or she no longer poses a risk in order to get the firearms back.

Some government and law enforcement leaders from across the state say they either are against it or won’t enforce it.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams spoke to CNN.

“In my mind going in and having a confrontation with someone to take their firearms, but not deal with the person just creates a bigger issue,” Sheriff Reams said. “I would rather risk violating a court order than violating someone’s constitutional rights.”

RELATED: Weld County Now A Second Amendment Sanctuary County, Officials Say

The bill was introduced after Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zack Parrish was killed on New Year’s Eve in 2018. He was trying to take a man in for a mental health hold.

Colorado would become the fifteenth state with a “Red Flag Law.”