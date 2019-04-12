



Claressa Shields has been proving people wrong since she was a little girl.

She proved to her father that women could fight and proved to the world that she was for real when she became the first American boxer to win two straight Olympic gold medals. On Saturday night in New Jersey, she will look to prove to Christina Hammer that she is the undisputed top boxer in the women’s game today.

“To get women’s boxing to where it’s at, I don’t think we would be here without all my hard work,” said Shields in an interview with CBS Local. “I’m the one who had to take the big fights and the big challenges. For the majority of my fights on paper, I’ve been the underdog. Now I’m fighting against Christina Hammer, who is 24-0 with 11 knockouts in my ninth professional fight. On paper once again, I’m supposed to lose. I’ve done a lot for women’s boxing in just these last two years.”

The 24-year-old is 8-0 and won three of her four fights by unanimous decisions in 2018. While Shields is the face of women’s boxing today, she is still putting the work to improve little parts of her game.

“This has been my hardest training camp ever. I say that being in the Olympics twice where I was training three times a day,” said Shields. “This camp has been harder than that. This is 10 rounds and with the style my opponent has, we’ve put in a lot of work. This has been an eight week training camp and people know of me training for six. My strength and my conditioning for this camp has been amazing.”

You can catch Shields in action on Saturday night against Hammer at 9:10pm EST on Showtime.