



— A Denver landmark will soon be home to six miniature Colorado landmarks. Urban Putt has taken over the Denver City Cable Railway Building — which was occupied by the Old Spaghetti Factory — and is creating a pee wee golf course inside that will pay homage to special sights in our state.

Urban Putt will also include a bar area.

The building was home to the Old Spaghetti Factory for 45 years before it closed in 2018.

Repurposing the historic space means making some delicate moves — including relocating the iconic streetcar from one side of the space to the other. Urban Putt shared a video of the short journey.

The architects are incorporating the building’s original arch in the new design.

Urban Putt will have six holes inspired by Colorado landmarks. It should open mid- summer.