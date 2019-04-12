  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver landmark will soon be home to six miniature Colorado landmarks. Urban Putt has taken over the Denver City Cable Railway Building — which was occupied by the Old Spaghetti Factory — and is creating a pee wee golf course inside that will pay homage to special sights in our state.

(credit: Urban Putt/Roth Sheppard Architects)

Urban Putt will also include a bar area.

(credit: Urban Putt/Roth Sheppard Architects)

The building was home to the Old Spaghetti Factory for 45 years before it closed in 2018.

Repurposing the historic space means making some delicate moves — including relocating the iconic streetcar from one side of the space to the other. Urban Putt shared a video of the short journey.

(credit: Urban Putt/Roth Sheppard Architects)

The architects are incorporating the building’s original arch in the new design.

(credit: Urban Putt/Roth Sheppard Architects)

Urban Putt will have six holes inspired by Colorado landmarks. It should open mid- summer.

 

