  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PM2019 Masters Tournament Highlights
    10:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs News, Dave Pilipovich

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy has agreed to a three-year contract extension with basketball coach Dave Pilipovich that runs through the 2022-23 season. Pilipovich has a 98-131 career record since taking over the program on Feb. 8, 2012.

The Falcons are coming off a season in which they finished 14-18, including an 8-10 mark in the Mountain West. That was their best league showing in six seasons.

Coach Dave Pilipovich of the Air Force Falcons (Photo by Kent C. Horner/Getty Images)

Air Force director of athletics Nathan Pine said Friday that Pilipovich “embraces the mission of the Academy and his players exhibit that in the way they play and how they excel on and off the court.”

Before being promoted to head coach, Pilipovich was in his fifth season as an Air Force assistant coach.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s