AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were found dead in a home in Aurora early Friday morning. Neighbors near South Sable Boulevard and Florida Avenue reported hearing gunshots at about 3:30 a.m., the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers also got a call from a relative saying something had happened in a house at 1590 South Sable.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were deceased.

#APDAlert 1500 blk S Sable Blvd, investigating 2 deceased in a home. PD on scene, PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/1CvdAS4Wbs — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 12, 2019

Investigators did not provide any details about the victims.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation but they told CBS4 they are not looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the public.