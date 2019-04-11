  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Castle Rock News, Renaissance Secondary School, Steven Jenkins

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A former school staffer in Castle Rock has pleaded guilty to taking “upskirt” videos at the school. Steven Jenkins, 56, pleaded guilty to the charges where the victim was under 15 years old.

After the allegations came to light, Jenkins was fired from his job as an instructional coach at Renaissance Secondary School in Castle Rock.

Steven Michael Jenkins (credit: Douglas County)

Jenkins pleaded guilty to one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification where the victim was under 15 years old. As part of the plea agreement, other counts against him were dropped.

“We send our children to school to be educated, not to be exploited. As a parent of public school-educated children, I am appalled at what appears to be a steady stream of those in positions of trust who victimize our kids,” said District Attorney George Brauchler in a statement. “I remain committed to holding accountable those who treat the vulnerable among us as sources of sexual gratification.”

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10 and options range from probation to jail to prison. Jenkins must also register as a sex offender.

