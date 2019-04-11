  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PM2019 Masters Tournament Highlights
    10:50 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:52 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:52 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:30 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Denver News, Stepping Stone Support Center


DENVER (CBS4)– An organization dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities has some big plans. Stepping Stone Communities has a mission to create affordable homes in intentional and integrated communities for adults with and without developmental disabilities.

(credit: hord caplan|macht)

“It’s estimated there are 10,000 adults with developmental disabilities who are living with care takers who are over 60 years old. I’m one of em, we’re not gonna be around forever,” said Stepping Stone Communities Executive Director Barbara Ziegler.

Barbara Ziegler (credit: CBS)

Thursday night they held their 2nd annual gala to help raise funds for the design and construction development for a planned 67+ unit apartment building.

(credit: Stepping Stone Communities)

The concept was inspired by the success of Stepping Stone Support Center, a sister company, which since 2013 has provided pre-vocational and life skill training, job placement and job coaching services, and also facilitated social events and community connections.

(credit: Stepping Stone Communities)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The center now serves more than 100 individuals with developmental disabilities and has been enormously successful in guiding these individuals to live meaningful and productive lives.

(credit: hord caplan|macht)

Half of the units will be for adults with developmental disabilities, the rest will be for the general population.

(credit: Stepping Stone Communities)

“They deserve a place of their own. They deserve to be as independent as possible and to become the best versions of themselves,” Ziegler told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

(credit: CBS)

Ziegler says they are close to closing on a plot of land in Littleton, but still need support for the building.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Stepping Stone Communities

Dominic Garcia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s