



– An organization dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities has some big plans. Stepping Stone Communities has a mission to create affordable homes in intentional and integrated communities for adults with and without developmental disabilities.

“It’s estimated there are 10,000 adults with developmental disabilities who are living with care takers who are over 60 years old. I’m one of em, we’re not gonna be around forever,” said Stepping Stone Communities Executive Director Barbara Ziegler.

Thursday night they held their 2nd annual gala to help raise funds for the design and construction development for a planned 67+ unit apartment building.

The concept was inspired by the success of Stepping Stone Support Center, a sister company, which since 2013 has provided pre-vocational and life skill training, job placement and job coaching services, and also facilitated social events and community connections.

The center now serves more than 100 individuals with developmental disabilities and has been enormously successful in guiding these individuals to live meaningful and productive lives.

Half of the units will be for adults with developmental disabilities, the rest will be for the general population.

“They deserve a place of their own. They deserve to be as independent as possible and to become the best versions of themselves,” Ziegler told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Ziegler says they are close to closing on a plot of land in Littleton, but still need support for the building.

