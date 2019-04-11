  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Denver Police, West Bar Val Wood Park

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking the public for help after a deadly shooting in the 100 blocks of South Yuma Street, near West Cedar Avenue. That’s near West Bar Val Wood Park, which is several blocks northwest of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

Police got the call at about 9:20 a.m.

The man who was shot was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department. Police did not release any other information about the victim.

(credit: CBS)

There is no information about a suspect available at this time, police said.

If you have any information, call please call 720-913-7867.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s