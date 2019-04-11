CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A manhunt for a wanted fugitive named Omid Mohammad has been focusing on a townhome complex in Centennial, and residents say they are concerned.

“They are scary charges,” said resident Tami Foster. “I think he’s a very dangerous person.”

Foster, who has lived at Waterside Townhomes at Highland Park for three years, said police, bounty hunters and bondsmen have been at the townhouse complex almost daily for the last three weeks looking for Mohammad, who police say is wanted on seven outstanding warrants including kidnapping, auto theft, criminal impersonation and other charges.

His family lives in one of the Waterside townhomes and Foster said Mohammad has been previously seen coming and going from his family home. Foster said police have been approaching the townhome with weapons at the ready.

“Our community, we are all very afraid right now,” said Foster.

In late March, Foster supplied information to the management company asking them to disseminate the information to all 75 residents. She said they send out emails about using snow melt in winter and fall cleanup so she was sure they would want to notify residents about an ongoing situation involving police. She was wrong.

A property manager responded to her saying “There is nothing we can do. We are not the police unfortunately.” Foster persisted, supplying the management company with detailed information about the fugitive and the manhunt.

They responded via email that they could not “make judgments on people’s criminal history” which they said “could put them in a libelous situation.”

Another resident of the complex, Stephanie Arestovich, told CBS4 she was aware of the ongoing fugitive search.

“It’s only a few doors down, so its problematic.”

She said she had received no notification from the management company about the situation but would like to.

“Of course, especially if you have kids,” she said.

David Firmin, an attorney who specializes in HOA law, said there was no legal reason the management company or the HOA could not alert residents to what was going on.

“It’s not libelous if the information is accurate,” said Firmin.

He said there was no requirement that managers share information but also no specific prohibition against sharing general information. He suggested townhome managers get accurate information from police then share it with residents.

Foster said its time for “all hands on deck. But we can’t have all hands on deck if 75 percent of the community doesn’t know what we are trying to do here.”