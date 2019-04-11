



– A new clue has emerged in the search for a driver who ran over an 11-year-old boy and his friend in an Aurora neighborhood and then took off. Colorado State Patrol released photos on Wednesday of an SUV that’s believed to be the one that struck and injured the children.

The driver’s car jumped a sidewalk before colliding with the boys, who were walking on the sidewalk going to play basketball.

It happened on April 5 near Falcon Creek Middle School and East Orchard Road. The actual location of the collision was on East Fair Place just west of Fundy Way.

The father of Josh, one of the boys who was injured, told CBS4 his other son saw it happen.

“I asked him what was happening, and he said Josh had been hit by a car and was laying in the middle of the street screaming,” William Piazza said.

The family is asking anyone who sees the vehicle — a Buick Rendezvous SUV — or who knows more about the accident to contact police. The license plates on the car aren’t known.