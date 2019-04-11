DENVER (CBS4) – A United Airlines mechanic was killed in a crash with a snowplow on Denver International Airport property during the blizzard. James Raff was killed about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Raff, 65, of Aurora, was driving a Nissan Frontier truck southbound on Queensburg Street when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the northbound lanes where he struck a snowplow head-on.

Raff was pronounced dead at the scene. Queensburg Street is an access road at DIA northeast of the north-south runsways.

It is unclear whether Raff was traveling to or from work at the time of the crash. The driver of the snowplow was not injured.

The blizzard was ongoing at the time of the crash on Wednesday night with snow and blowing snow caused by strong winds in the area.

United Airlines released this statement, We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Aircraft Inspector Jim Raff. The thoughts of the entire United family are with his loved ones.