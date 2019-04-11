CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert has been issued for Gregory Marks out of Cheyenne, Wyo. Marks is believed to have been abducted by Mijito Johnson at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Marks is one-year-old and was last wearing dark gray jogger pants, light gray tennis shoes and a longsleeve beige shirt with a moose. Marks is 31 inches, 21 pounds and has long brown hair gray/hazel eyes.

The Amber Alert was activated in Colorado because investigators have reason to believe that Mijito Johnson is traveling to or through Colorado.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department and anyone with information can call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.