



— A Wisconsin man who meowed at police, said he was a cat and then threatened to “knock the f–k out” of an officer, has been charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Graden Gibson, 20, was arrested by police in Brookfield, a suburb west of Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called after somebody reported seeing a body under a tree in a park around 11:30 p.m. on April 7.

Police found Gibson on the ground and attempted to wake him up. He swore at the responding officer, meowed at her and said he was a cat. The officer said Gibson appeared intoxicated. The officer asked Gibson how much he had to drink, and he responded, “Not enough.”

According to the complaint, Gibson became combative while being treated by paramedics. He told the officer, “I am going to knock you the f–k out.” Gibson refused to tell police his correct name.

According to the complaint, Gibson was in possession of a bottle of Admiral Nelson spiced rum, which was found in his backpack.

Gibson, 20, was charged in March on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, involving an incident at his parents’ home in January. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.

Gibson was also charged in the latest incident with violating terms of his bond in the January case.