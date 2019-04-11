



– Interstate 70 is opening back up from Colorado to the Kansas line. Officials at Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway Wednesday night as the driving conditions worsened due to the bomb cyclone spring blizzard.

Hundreds of snowplow operators were working to clear the road of snow and ice overnight.

Semi trucks and cars are lined up along I-70 at AirPark, waiting for the interstate to open #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/FoeD1LNKbf — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) April 11, 2019

Just before 7 a.m. the Colorado State Patrol tweeted that the highway would be opening back up.

I-70 westbound from Limon is now open they are working on I-70 at airpark now in both directions should open up soon — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) April 11, 2019

Semi trucks and cars were lined up along I-70 at AirPark Road at daybreak Thursday waiting for the interstate to reopen.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bomb Cyclone: April Blizzard

Interstate 76 remains closed from Lochbuie to the Nebraska state line.

Many schools in the Denver metro area are on a delayed start due to the dangerous road conditions in some areas.