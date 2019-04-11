DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking the public for help after a deadly shooting in the 100 blocks of South Yuma Street, near West Cedar Avenue. That’s near West Bar Val Wood Park, which is several blocks northwest of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

Police got the call at about 9:20 a.m.

The man who was shot was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to the Denver Police Department. Police did not release any other information about the victim.

There is no information about a suspect available at this time, police said.

If you have any information, call please call 720-913-7867.