



– Poke is a main dish of Hawaiian cuisine, raw fish served either as an appetizer or a main dish. If you’re looking to sample the best poke around town, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke hotspots in Denver using both Yelp data and our own secret sesame seeds.

What resulted is the following ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Rocky Fin Poke Bar

Topping the list is Rocky Fin Poke Bar. Located at 1245 E. Colfax Ave., Suite 103, in City Park West, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest rated poke spot in Denver, boasting five stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp.

PokeCity

Next up is PokeCity, situated at 8101 E. Belleview Ave., Suite B1. With 4.5 stars out of 408 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

HI Tide

Five Points’s HI Tide, located at 2449 Larimer St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers poke and seafood, five stars out of 67 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.