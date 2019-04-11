  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, National Weather Service


DENVER (AP) – Forecasters say northern Colorado will warm up slowly after this week’s snowstorm, minimizing the danger of flooding this week. National Weather Service hydrologist Triste Huse said Thursday that daytime temperatures will reach only into the 40s for the next few days and dip below freezing at night.

Huse says deep winter snows in the Colorado mountains could worsen the flood danger in May, however.

Snow began falling hard in northern Colorado on Wednesday afternoon. (credit: CBS)

The water content in the mountain snow on Thursday ranged from more than 110 percent of normal in the northern part of the state to more than 150 percent in the southwest.

