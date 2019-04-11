



– A planned closure for a stretch of Interstate 70 has some businesses in the area working to keep customers coming in, even with a detour. The interstate will be closed between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard as part of the Central 70 Project over the weekend.

“We’re concerned. We don’t know the extent, not only this weekend. For sure, it should impact our business because weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, they’re the busiest for us by far,” said Rare Finds Warehouse owner Brad Grunewald.

CDOT is planning to close I-70 from Colorado Boulevard to I-270 from Friday night to Monday morning.

“About two days ago we said, ‘We better create a map,’” said Grunewald.

He’s hoping to share it through an email newsletter and posting to Facebook.

Rare Finds will also be having a sale to make sure people come to shop.

“We don’t know exactly what we’re going to call it. But, ‘Get around 70 sale’ or, ‘If you can find us while 70’s closed sale’ this weekend. We’ll have things up to 50 percent off. So, pretty compelling deals to get people to come here.”

Rare Finds is along the E. Stapleton Drive South frontage road for I-70 at Monaco Street. Other businesses in the area like the Goodwill Outlet are staying open and hoping customers will take the detour.

“Cautiously optimistic that it won’t affect us too bad,” said Grunewald.

The closure begins 10 p.m., Friday, April 12 and continues through 5 a.m., Monday, April 15 so construction crews can install new bridge beams for the I-270 flyover interchange with I-70.

More information on the Central 70 Project can be found at central70.codot.gov.