



A head-turning billboard that encapsulates the state-to-state differences of Roe v. Wade recently appeared on the side of an Illinois highway–near a women’s health clinic that services patients from Missouri, where abortion laws are tougher than in Illinois.

Drivers crossing into Illinois on I-55/I-64 from Missouri will notice the attention-grabbing billboard, commissioned by a pro-choice group. It welcomes drivers to Illinois, “where you can get a safe, legal abortion,” it reads.

Hope Clinic for Women is in Granite City, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

The clinic posted the billboard in March, following a move by Missouri legislators in February to take steps to outlaw abortions in most cases.

Among the restrictions legislators are considering is a ban on terminating some pregnancies after they reach six weeks. The proposed changes would make exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.

A spokesperson for Hope Clinic did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A message left at the mayor’s office in Granite City was also unreturned.