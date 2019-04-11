  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abortion, Illinois, Missouri


CHICAGO (CBS) – A head-turning billboard that encapsulates the state-to-state differences of Roe v. Wade recently appeared on the side of an Illinois highway–near a women’s health clinic that services patients from Missouri, where abortion laws are tougher than in Illinois.

Drivers crossing into Illinois on I-55/I-64 from Missouri will notice the attention-grabbing billboard, commissioned by a pro-choice group. It welcomes drivers to Illinois, “where you can get a safe, legal abortion,” it reads.

Hope Clinic for Women is in Granite City, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

The clinic posted the billboard in March, following a move by Missouri legislators in February to take steps to outlaw abortions in most cases.

(Hope Clinic, Facebook)

Among the restrictions legislators are considering is a ban on terminating some pregnancies after they reach six weeks. The proposed changes would make exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.

A spokesperson for Hope Clinic did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

A message left at the mayor’s office in Granite City was also unreturned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s