BLIZZARD WARNING5 to 10 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 70 mph
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:School Closings, Spring Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – The incoming threat of a blizzard on Wednesday has forced some school closings and delays. Some of the early postings include schools east and south of the Denver metro area.

Cherry Creek Schools cancelled all afternoon activities and athletics for Wednesday.

Bennett District 29-J will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Akron Schools closing at noon Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools says it is monitoring conditions and there were no changes to the school day on Wednesday.

Douglas County Schools will be open on Wednesday but due to the forecasted blizzard, all after-school activities and athletics, including afternoon BASE care will be cancelled.

Aurora Public Schools has cancelled all after school activities and sports on Wednesday.

RELATED: 60-Degree Drop In 36 Hours With Heavy Snow On The Way

Elbert County Courts will close at noon Wednesday. Westminster Public Schools cancelled evening services.

There are more closures and delays posted and that amount is expected to increase throughout the day as more weather moves in.

See CBS4’s full list of school closures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s