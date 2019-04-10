



The incoming threat of a blizzard on Wednesday has forced some school closings and delays. Some of the early postings include schools east and south of the Denver metro area.

Cherry Creek Schools cancelled all afternoon activities and athletics for Wednesday.

Bennett District 29-J will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Akron Schools closing at noon Wednesday.

Denver Public Schools says it is monitoring conditions and there were no changes to the school day on Wednesday.

Douglas County Schools will be open on Wednesday but due to the forecasted blizzard, all after-school activities and athletics, including afternoon BASE care will be cancelled.

Aurora Public Schools has cancelled all after school activities and sports on Wednesday.

RELATED: 60-Degree Drop In 36 Hours With Heavy Snow On The Way

Elbert County Courts will close at noon Wednesday. Westminster Public Schools cancelled evening services.

There are more closures and delays posted and that amount is expected to increase throughout the day as more weather moves in.

See CBS4’s full list of school closures.