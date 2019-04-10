BLIZZARD WARNINGMajor storm is now considered a Bomb Cyclone
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross, Bomb Cyclone, Colorado News, Spring Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4)– The Red Cross is opening warming shelters and evacuation centers across Colorado during the Bomb Cyclone and spring blizzard that hit Colorado on Wednesday. The shelters will stay open as long as needed depending on the rapidly changing weather conditions.

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Bomb Cyclone: April Blizzard

In addition to the shelters, disaster health services and disaster-related counseling will be provided in an as-needed basis.

(credit: CBS)

The blizzard is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area and up to 65 mph winds along the Front Range.

Douglas County
New Hope Presbyterian Church
3737 New Hope Way
Castle Rock, CO 80109

New Covenant Church
77 Perry Park Ave.
Larkspur, CO 80118

Elbert County
Elbert County Fairgrounds
95 Ute Ave.
Kiowa, CO 80117

Aurora City
Vista Peak High School
24500 E 6th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80018

El Paso County:
St Peter’s Catholic Church
55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132
Patriot Learning Center
11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831

Old Peyton Middle School
(Peyton School District)
18320 Main St, Peyton, CO 80831

Woodmen Valley Chapel Rockrimmon Campus
(Independent)
290 E Woodmen Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO

LINK: RedCross.org/shelter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s