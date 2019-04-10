DENVER (CBS4)– The Red Cross is opening warming shelters and evacuation centers across Colorado during the Bomb Cyclone and spring blizzard that hit Colorado on Wednesday. The shelters will stay open as long as needed depending on the rapidly changing weather conditions.
In addition to the shelters, disaster health services and disaster-related counseling will be provided in an as-needed basis.
The blizzard is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area and up to 65 mph winds along the Front Range.
Douglas County
New Hope Presbyterian Church
3737 New Hope Way
Castle Rock, CO 80109
New Covenant Church
77 Perry Park Ave.
Larkspur, CO 80118
Elbert County
Elbert County Fairgrounds
95 Ute Ave.
Kiowa, CO 80117
Aurora City
Vista Peak High School
24500 E 6th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80018
El Paso County:
St Peter’s Catholic Church
55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132
Patriot Learning Center
11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831
Old Peyton Middle School
(Peyton School District)
18320 Main St, Peyton, CO 80831
Woodmen Valley Chapel Rockrimmon Campus
(Independent)
290 E Woodmen Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO
