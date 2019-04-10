



– The Red Cross is opening warming shelters and evacuation centers across Colorado during the Bomb Cyclone and spring blizzard that hit Colorado on Wednesday. The shelters will stay open as long as needed depending on the rapidly changing weather conditions.

In addition to the shelters, disaster health services and disaster-related counseling will be provided in an as-needed basis.

The blizzard is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow to the Denver metro area and up to 65 mph winds along the Front Range.

Douglas County

New Hope Presbyterian Church

3737 New Hope Way

Castle Rock, CO 80109

New Covenant Church

77 Perry Park Ave.

Larkspur, CO 80118

Elbert County

Elbert County Fairgrounds

95 Ute Ave.

Kiowa, CO 80117

Aurora City

Vista Peak High School

24500 E 6th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80018

El Paso County:

St Peter’s Catholic Church

55 Jefferson St, Monument, CO 80132

Patriot Learning Center

11990 Swingline Rd, Peyton, CO 80831

Old Peyton Middle School

(Peyton School District)

18320 Main St, Peyton, CO 80831

Woodmen Valley Chapel Rockrimmon Campus

(Independent)

290 E Woodmen Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO

LINK: RedCross.org/shelter