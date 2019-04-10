Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Pueblo News, Pueblo West High School, Spring Blizzard


PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The bomb cyclone whipped up powerful winds causing a dust cyclone in Pueblo Wednesday. It was caught on cellphone video twisting its way across Pueblo West High School, ironically home of the Cyclones.

Coach Sam Pisciotta captured the video.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 35 to 55 mph with up to four-to-10 inches of snow.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bomb Cyclone: April Blizzard

