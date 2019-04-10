Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Snow moved into northern Colorado before noon on Wednesday as part of another bomb cyclone formed over Colorado. The quickly-changing weather prompted Colorado State University to close early.
CBS4’s Dillon Thomas ventured up to the campus and saw a handful of students dressed more for spring or summer.
“I took a walk last night. It was beautiful. And now it’s snow so we’re back. Definitely not, I wish it was like that yesterday, I just want it to snow,” one student told Thomas.
The Blizzard Warning is in effect through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 35-to-55 mph with up to four-to-10 inches of snow.