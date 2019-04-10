



– Snow moved into northern Colorado before noon on Wednesday as part of another bomb cyclone formed over Colorado. The quickly-changing weather prompted Colorado State University to close early.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas ventured up to the campus and saw a handful of students dressed more for spring or summer.

Due to @ColoradoStateU's closing and canceling all classes and events AFTER 3 p.m. there is no Ram Jam tonight. There are currently no plans to reschedule the event. More Info: https://t.co/69EfvBUTFB #ProudToBe | #CSURams pic.twitter.com/eAO3BNTd22 — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) April 10, 2019

“I took a walk last night. It was beautiful. And now it’s snow so we’re back. Definitely not, I wish it was like that yesterday, I just want it to snow,” one student told Thomas.

The Blizzard Warning is in effect through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 35-to-55 mph with up to four-to-10 inches of snow.