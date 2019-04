BOULDER (CBS4) — Wildlife officers are monitoring a juvenile mountain lion up a tree in a neighborhood in north Boulder.

Boulder rangers monitoring mountain lion perched in Wonderland Hills tree https://t.co/7Flp7utdbn pic.twitter.com/JG4v5L6GCy — Daily Camera (@dailycamera) April 10, 2019

The mountain lion was reported at about 8:26 a.m. in the 600 block of Wonderland Hill Avenue near a foot path, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

People are asked to avoid the area and residents are encouraged to keep their pets inside.