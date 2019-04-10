BLIZZARD WARNINGMajor storm is now considered a Bomb Cyclone
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder Police, General Lee, Jason Cuervo, Minturn News, Tucker Sno-Cat

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a sno-cat painted as the “General Lee” was sentenced to three years in community corrections. Jason Cuervo, 28, stole the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in March 2018.

Stolen snow cat (credit: John Vandenburg)

He was sentenced after pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft for stealing the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in Minturn. Cuervo then towed it to his home in Grand Junction.

Jason Cuervo (credit: Boulder County)

After the stolen sno-cat made the rounds on social media, investigators tracked down the vehicle where Cuervo was hiding out. After searching his residence, police found a snowmobile that Cuervo admitted to stealing from the same parking lot the month earlier.

Recovered snow cat (credit: CBS)

“This young man has struggled with substance abuse and criminal behavior for the better part of his adult life. It’s good to have him placed in a facility that can address both of those issues,” said Heidi McCollum, Assistant 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Much of his life is being controlled by a world of drugs and crime, so I hope this community corrections time helps him find a better direction and purpose, while protecting law-abiding people in society.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s