EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty to stealing a sno-cat painted as the “General Lee” was sentenced to three years in community corrections. Jason Cuervo, 28, stole the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in March 2018.

He was sentenced after pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft for stealing the sno-cat from a restaurant parking lot in Minturn. Cuervo then towed it to his home in Grand Junction.

After the stolen sno-cat made the rounds on social media, investigators tracked down the vehicle where Cuervo was hiding out. After searching his residence, police found a snowmobile that Cuervo admitted to stealing from the same parking lot the month earlier.

“This young man has struggled with substance abuse and criminal behavior for the better part of his adult life. It’s good to have him placed in a facility that can address both of those issues,” said Heidi McCollum, Assistant 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Much of his life is being controlled by a world of drugs and crime, so I hope this community corrections time helps him find a better direction and purpose, while protecting law-abiding people in society.”