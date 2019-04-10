



– Some students are getting a jump start on spring with some new skateboards. They were surprised by the gift at Dora Moore Elementary School on Wednesday.

The Can’d Aid Foundation is the group behind the surprise for 4th and 5th graders at the Denver school. One student said the skateboards will help keep him and his friends active.

“I actually like how they make children go outside and play outside instead of like, playing video games all day inside,” said the student.

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bicycles to schools already and this past December launched the skateboard initiative.