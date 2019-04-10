BLIZZARD WARNINGMajor storm is now considered a Bomb Cyclone
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CAN'd Aid Foundation, Denver News, Dora Moore Elementary School, Skateboards


DENVER (CBS4)– Some students are getting a jump start on spring with some new skateboards. They were surprised by the gift at Dora Moore Elementary School on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The Can’d Aid Foundation is the group behind the surprise for 4th and 5th graders at the Denver school. One student said the skateboards will help keep him and his friends active.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

(credit: CBS)

“I actually like how they make children go outside and play outside instead of like, playing video games all day inside,” said the student.

(credit: CBS)

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bicycles to schools already and this past December launched the skateboard initiative.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s