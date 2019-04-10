



– The arrival of the April blizzard on Wednesday has forced some school closings and delays in Colorado. They include the closure of the college campuses of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, University of Colorado Boulder and Denver’s Auraria Campus (home to Metropolitan State University of Denver, the University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver).

Schools all across the Denver metro area were also cancelling afternoon activities and athletics. That included large districts Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek Schools.

Many courts and governmental offices have also closed early on Wednesday due to the forecast.

So far no Colorado schools have canceled classes for Thursday.