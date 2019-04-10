



— Multiple crashes in snowy conditions have forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 70 between Frisco and Copper Mountain, the Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday. There is also a safety closure at Vail, according to the CSP.

Troopers estimate it will take hours to clear the eastbound side of the highway, the CSP tweeted at about 11:40 a.m.

There is no commercial vehicle parking left in Vail.

“Easbound CMV’s should wait it out in Dotsero or someplace west,” the CSP in Eagle tweeted at about 11:20 a.m.