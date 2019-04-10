BLIZZARD WARNINGMajor storm is now considered a Bomb Cyclone
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Interstate 76, Spring Blizzard


WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound Interstate 76 from Lochbuie because of Wednesday’s blizzard. They say they’re prepared to shut down more interstates if needed.

Nearly 100 plows have traveled and cleared the roads since the morning.

(credit: CBS)

Snowplow drivers say we can help them by staying off the roads.

“One thing we learned from the last storm is fortunately businesses closed, state offices closed earlier so there were fewer vehicles on the roadway, which enabled our plows to do their jobs more effectively,” said Tamara Rollinson, the CDOT Denver Communications Manager.

Blowing snow will make visibility dramatically difficult. Roads will become slushy, icy and snowpacked in many areas. Travel on Wednesday night is discouraged.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bomb Cyclone: April Blizzard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s