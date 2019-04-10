



Officials at Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of Interstate 76 at Lochbuie because of Wednesday’s blizzard. Hours later they also closed both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Airpark Road to the Kansas state line.

Nearly 100 plows have traveled and cleared the roads since the morning.

Snowplow drivers say we can help them by staying off the roads.

“One thing we learned from the last storm is fortunately businesses closed, state offices closed earlier so there were fewer vehicles on the roadway, which enabled our plows to do their jobs more effectively,” said Tamara Rollinson, the CDOT Denver Communications Manager.

Blowing snow will make visibility dramatically difficult. Roads will become slushy, icy and snowpacked in many areas. Travel on Wednesday night is discouraged.

