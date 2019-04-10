  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Interstate 70, Interstate 76, Spring Blizzard


WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Colorado Department of Transportation closed all lanes of Interstate 76 at Lochbuie because of Wednesday’s blizzard. Hours later they also closed both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Airpark Road to the Kansas state line.

Interstate 70 at Airpark Road (credit: CBS)

Nearly 100 plows have traveled and cleared the roads since the morning.

(credit: CBS)

Snowplow drivers say we can help them by staying off the roads.

“One thing we learned from the last storm is fortunately businesses closed, state offices closed earlier so there were fewer vehicles on the roadway, which enabled our plows to do their jobs more effectively,” said Tamara Rollinson, the CDOT Denver Communications Manager.

Blowing snow will make visibility dramatically difficult. Roads will become slushy, icy and snowpacked in many areas. Travel on Wednesday night is discouraged.

PHOTO GALLERY: Bomb Cyclone: April Blizzard

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s