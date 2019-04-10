BLIZZARD WARNING5 to 10 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 70 mph
DENVER (CBS4)– Three suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after a carjacking and chase led to a shootout with Denver police officers. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police say the carjacking happened in Aurora late Tuesday. Officers in Denver found the suspects in the stolen car near Colfax Avenue and Syracuse Street about 1 a.m.

The driver crashed a few blocks away at 16th and Quebec. Officers arrested one of the suspects after the crash.

Two other suspects tried to run away. One suspect fired at officers and police fired back.

Both suspects were found a short time later and taken into custody.

Police say one suspect shot himself and was rushed to the hospital. A K9 officer hurt the other suspect.

No officers were hurt in the shootout with suspects. The suspects have not been identified.

