BLIZZARD WARNING4 to 8 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 60 mph
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Dave Aguilera

Denver (CBS)- Our moisture packed Spring storm is spinning across Colorado and mixing it up with cold air flowing into northeastern areas of the state. This means the forecast is holding together for blizzard conditions to develop by afternoon across Denver and northeastern Colorado.

The morning will contain fog and drizzle mixed with rain showers across the Denver Metro Area. By 2 or 3 pm the rain will begin to change over to snow and continue through Thursday morning.

The Blizzard Warning runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 to 70 mph with up to 5 to 10 inches of snow.

There are also a Winter Storm Watches and Advisories for the northern, Central and Southwest mountains of the state for at least a foot of snow in some areas.

 

Travel will be very difficult across eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Blowing snow will dramatically hinder visibility and roads will become slushy, icy and snow packed in many areas. Travel tonight is discouraged. But, if you have to travel keep be sure and pack blankets, food, water and even a flashlight.

Cars stranded on Pena Boulevard (credit: CBS)

The snowfall will be very heavy and wet. So that along with strong winds may cause tree branches to break. This may result in a few power outages across the region.

(credit: CBS)

Here is the North American snow model for the snowfall through Thursday. Not exact numbers but, gives communities an idea of what to expect.

 

Dave Aguilera

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s