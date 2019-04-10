Denver (CBS)- Our moisture packed Spring storm is spinning across Colorado and mixing it up with cold air flowing into northeastern areas of the state. This means the forecast is holding together for blizzard conditions to develop by afternoon across Denver and northeastern Colorado.

The morning will contain fog and drizzle mixed with rain showers across the Denver Metro Area. By 2 or 3 pm the rain will begin to change over to snow and continue through Thursday morning.

The Blizzard Warning runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday from the Palmer Divide north through Denver, Fort Collins and Cheyenne out across the northeastern plains. Wind gusts could reach 65 to 70 mph with up to 5 to 10 inches of snow.

There are also a Winter Storm Watches and Advisories for the northern, Central and Southwest mountains of the state for at least a foot of snow in some areas.

Travel will be very difficult across eastern Colorado Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Blowing snow will dramatically hinder visibility and roads will become slushy, icy and snow packed in many areas. Travel tonight is discouraged. But, if you have to travel keep be sure and pack blankets, food, water and even a flashlight.

The snowfall will be very heavy and wet. So that along with strong winds may cause tree branches to break. This may result in a few power outages across the region.

Here is the North American snow model for the snowfall through Thursday. Not exact numbers but, gives communities an idea of what to expect.