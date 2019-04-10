ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Law enforcement, government officials and advocates across Adams County have proclaimed April 7-13 as “Victims’ Rights Week.” The week is dedicated to honoring the strength of victims of crime, and also celebrating the people who dedicate their time to helping victims through the healing process.

“We help to let victims know what’s going on in the case, to be notified of events happening, as well as resources and services available to them,” explained Vira Herrera, the Victim Advocate Supervisor of Thornton and Northglenn police departments. “The criminal justice system is not an easy process and it can be difficult to navigate through.”

Herrera said their Victim Advocacy department helped around 7,600 victims of crime in 2018. She said it’s extremely important for people to know the resources and support that are available for them.

“You arrive on a chaotic scene and try to work through the process with them by explaining that what you are experiencing is normal. It’s to be expected,” Herrera said. “And that these are the things to look for and keep an eye on so you are staying not only physically healthy but also mentally and emotionally healthy.”

Thornton’s program, like many others, is made up of both advocates and volunteers from the community who want to help people through some of their toughest times.

On Tuesday, Adam’s County Commissioners proclaimed the week as “Victims’ Rights Week.” District Attorney Dave Young, along with leaders of the Brighton and Westminster Police Departments spoke about the important work they’re doing to help victims heal.

They also released doves outside of the Adams County Government Building.

“The releasing of those doves is something that brings a lot of peace and joy and happiness,” Herrera said. ”Because through all the chaos and all the wreckage, its people who are being affected. Hopefully as advocates we are helping victims process everything and come back full circle.”