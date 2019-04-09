Avs May Have Rantanen Back For Playoffs Against CalgaryThe Colorado Avalanche may have All-Star forward Mikko Rantanen back for the start of their first-round playoff series against Calgary.

Former Denver Pioneers Coach Jim Montgomery Steers Dallas Stars To Playoffs In College-To-Pro DebutJim Montgomery made the rare college-to-pro jump two years after winning an NCAA title at the University of Denver.

T-Storms, Small Hail Then Snow Possible At Wednesday's Rockies GameMother Nature will create a significant challenge Wednesday for the Rockies home game against the Braves.

Virginia Beats Texas Tech To Win 1st NCAA TitleThe Latest on the NCAA Tournament championship game between Virginia and Texas Tech

Peyton Manning To Star In Travel Show As Part Of NFL's 100th SeasonPeyton Manning will talk to fans around the country about the history of the NFL for a fun upcoming television series.

'Take Each Game As It Comes': Rockies Ready For The 162 Game MarathonWith 162 games, not counting the 30-something Spring Training games and the playoffs, baseball season is the ultimate marathon. That means all the highs and lows that come with it.