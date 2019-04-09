Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There was little growth of the Tiny House Fire in Boulder County overnight. Firefighters say no structures were impacted by the wildfire.
The fire has burned more than 14 acres along Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark. The fire remained at 75 percent contained Tuesday morning.
Evacuations remained in place for the Conifer Hill area on Tuesday morning.
There is a shelter set up at Highlands Presbyterian Camp and Retreat for those people.
South St. Vrain is open but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware that firefighting equipment remains in the area.
