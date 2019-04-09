  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County, Colorado News, Tiny House Fire, Wildfires


BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There was little growth of the Tiny House Fire in Boulder County overnight. Firefighters say no structures were impacted by the wildfire.

The fire has burned more than 14 acres along Highway 7 between Lyons and Allenspark. The fire remained at 75 percent contained Tuesday morning.

Evacuations remained in place for the Conifer Hill area on Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

There is a shelter set up at Highlands Presbyterian Camp and Retreat for those people.

(credit: CBS)

South St. Vrain is open but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware that firefighting equipment remains in the area.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s