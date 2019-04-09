WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning set to go into effect in the Denver metro area at noon Wednesday
DENVER (CBS4) – It was too warm on Tuesday for the Colorado Department of Transportation to spray de-icer on highways like they have done in previous storms. However, they say they have all their trucks loaded and ready to go.

Snowplow drivers in Denver spent the day preparing equipment ahead of the storm on Wednesday. City leaders looked at the impact of the bomb cyclone in March to help them prepare for the worst tomorrow.

“One of the things we’re doing is readying our heavier equipment in case we’re dealing with snow drifts. One of the things we saw last storm is in some areas we got drifting snow, so it’s deeper in some areas than others,” said Nancy Kuhn, a spokeswoman for Denver Public Works. “As a result of the storm, we’re going to have a lot of pothole complaints called in. We’re going to be out there as soon as we can to do pothole repairs.”

The city says there’s not much they can do about the snow-covered traffic lights. Drivers should be cautious when approaching an intersections where those lights are hard to see, and treat “dead lights” as a four-way stop.

