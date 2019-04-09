



– Mother Nature will create a significant challenge Wednesday for the Rockies home game against the Braves. A strong cold front will be moving through at some point with gusty wind, a rapid temperature drop and the potential for rain showers and a few thunderstorms with small hail that will eventually change to all snow.

The fast moving storm will keep the threat of snow in the forecast Wednesday night and early Thursday morning along with very strong, gusty wind. The weather should start to calm down and warm up in time for the weekend.