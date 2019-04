AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the suspects in a shooting that happened at Norfolk Glen Park on Tuesday. There are two victims, both juveniles, in the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened at the park in the 15800 block of East 17th Place. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting. Police say there may be more victims that fled the scene.

#APDAlert #NGParkShooting at Norfolk Glen Park 15800 E 17th Pl. At least 2 injured. Suspect(s) at-large. More details to come. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/jNXFd5FWRy — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 9, 2019

It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. The victims have not been identified.