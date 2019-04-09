



Drivers should be aware of a major closure on Interstate 70 this weekend. The interstate will be closed between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard as part of the Central 70 Project.

Construction crews will set new beams for the I-270 flyover.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to last through 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

More information on the Central 70 Project can be found at central70.codot.gov.