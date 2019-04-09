BLIZZARD WARNING4 to 8 inches of snow possible, with winds gusting to 60 mph
DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers should be aware of a major closure on Interstate 70 this weekend. The interstate will be closed between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard as part of the Central 70 Project.

(credit: CBS)

Construction crews will set new beams for the I-270 flyover.

(credit: CBS)

The closure will start at 10 p.m. on Friday and is expected to last through 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

More information on the Central 70 Project can be found at central70.codot.gov.

