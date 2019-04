WARD, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow helped keep the flames from a house fire contained to the structure but not before some of the flames jumped to a tree. The fire burned a home in Ward early Tuesday.

Copter4 flew over the smoldering home as crews worked to extinguished the fire. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says no one was home when the fire broke out.

No one was hurt in the fire. What started it is being investigated.