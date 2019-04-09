



– A little boy has been reunited with his favorite stuffed animal after it was rescued from Quandary Peak. Grover fell out of a backpack during a hike and the search began for him thanks to the 14ers community.

Grover fell out of Jenny Thorson’s backpack when she hiked the peak. Grover from Sesame Street is her son’s favorite stuffed animal.

She didn’t notice he was gone until she finished the 14er and was unable to go back and look for him.

That’s when she posted on 14ers.com asking for help in finding Grover.

Scrolling through Facebook, teenager Michael Thomas saw the post, which pleaded for hikers to keep an eye out for the blue stuffed animal as they summited the snowcapped mountain.

Thomas never thought he would actually find Grover. But, while on the peak, something stuck out of the snow.

He picked up Grover, and with cell reception on the mountain posted a picture of the boy’s toy.

Thomas’ post received dozens of likes and a joyful response from Thorsen. She asked him to mail the toy to her home in Illinois so it could be reunited with its best friend.

Thomas mailed Grover to his rightful owner and you can see from the smile on the boy’s face that he is happy to have Grover back home.