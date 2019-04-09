  • CBS4On Air

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A mother in Grand Junction is facing charges of child abuse after her son says she tried to drive off a cliff. Police arrested Jessica Garcia on March 30 after the 13-year-old called for help.

Jessica Garcia (credit: Mesa County)

The teen says he jumped out of the car but three children were still inside.

Police say her car was 10 feet from the edge of a cliff when they arrested Garcia.

According to the Grand Junction Sentinel, the arrest affidavit states that Garcia told told the children the Earth was corrupt and she wanted to make sure they could all go home to be with Jesus.

