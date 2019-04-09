WEATHER ALERTBlizzard Warning set to go into effect in the Denver metro area at noon Wednesday
DENVER (CBS4)– The Emily Griffith School has provided career education for people in Denver for more than 100 years. The school’s historic building entered a new chapter on Tuesday.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at the school’s former location at 13th and Welton in downtown Denver. The campus has moved to three locations.

The redevelopment project will turn the old site into a new hotel while still preserving the historic buildings.

“Today you will begin to realize a new vision for this space, a space that holds fulfilled hopes and dreams of the thousands that have passed through these doors. You inherit a legacy, a building filled with positive energy created from the fulfillment of of those dreams,” said David Daves, principal of Emily Griffith Technical College.

The nearly $100 million project will also include new retail and office space. It is scheduled to open later this year.

