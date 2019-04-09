  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Adams County, April Snowstorm, Colorado State University Extension, Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, Landscaping, Lawn Aeration, Lawn Fertilizer, Spring Snow


DENVER (CBS4) – With news of a pending spring snowstorm I’ve heard a lot of chit chat about getting lawn fertilizer put down before the rain and snow arrives on Wednesday. But one expert says while that is a good idea, it may not be necessary.

Snow and flowers (credit: CBS)

Cassie Anderson with the Colorado State University Extension Office in Adams County says the benefit of fertilizing before a big storm is that water from Mother Nature is free, saving you money on your utility bill. The rain and snow will allow the fertilizer to soak in and really benefit your yard.

But if you applied a fall and winter fertilizer, which is the most important application of the year according to Anderson, then an early spring fertilizer isn’t necessary because your lawn is already set up to grow. If you see or suspect that your lawn has disease do not fertilize it because that will prompt the disease to spread.

If you need to apply a spring fertilizer Anderson says to apply no more than about a half pound per 1,000 square feet. She also advises that a great time to aerate your lawn is right after a big, soggy storm, adding that lawn aeration is very important for a healthy yard and is something that many people fail to do.

For more advice be sure to call your local county extension office by searching the directory linked here.

(credit: CBS)

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s